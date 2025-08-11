Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Fortive worth $149,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $22,412,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Cowen cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.