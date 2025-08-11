Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 972.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $138.66 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,508,056 shares in the company, valued at $226,208,400. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

