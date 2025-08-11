Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $256.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $263.20.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

