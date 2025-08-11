Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,392,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $147,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.34. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

