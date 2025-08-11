Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,808 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $137.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,947,063 shares of company stock worth $1,577,559,812 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

