Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.07 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $57.77 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

