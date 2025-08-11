Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 493 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $288.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.69 and a 1 year high of $306.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.51.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

