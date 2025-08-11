iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Lifted by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

