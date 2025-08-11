Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Shade Tree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

