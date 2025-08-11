Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,471 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of FedEx worth $61,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.87 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

