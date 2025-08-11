QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Cut by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 5.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $112,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1%

QCOM opened at $147.56 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

