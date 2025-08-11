Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,414.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after acquiring an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.47. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.