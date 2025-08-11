Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 735 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $97.05 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

