SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $571.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $569.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

