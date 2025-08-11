United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.79.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

