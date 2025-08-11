Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.98 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.96 ($0.17), with a volume of 32889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.65 ($0.17).

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.22. The stock has a market cap of £13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.

