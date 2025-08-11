Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 106,355 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 464.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,355 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.23% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,607,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after buying an additional 199,119 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

