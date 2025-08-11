Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $427,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 223,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 808,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 451,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 167,498 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $42.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $43.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

