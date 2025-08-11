MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 408,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,450,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after purchasing an additional 263,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,999,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

