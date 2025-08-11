MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
MDU Resources Group stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.
