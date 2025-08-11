LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on LendingTree from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

LendingTree stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $737.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,028 shares in the company, valued at $73,494.72. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

