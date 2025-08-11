Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 12.2%
Shares of OMEX opened at $1.66 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a net margin of 2,054.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
