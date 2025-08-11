Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of OMEX opened at $1.66 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a net margin of 2,054.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,049 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

