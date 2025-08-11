Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $301.63 million, a P/E ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth about $1,333,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,063,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,349,000 after purchasing an additional 476,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

