Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Rafael Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:RFL opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Rafael has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 3,127.60%.

In other Rafael news, CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 13,080,457 shares of Rafael stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $16,742,984.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 12,299,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,742,984.96. This trade represents a -1,674.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth $447,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

