Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 23.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

