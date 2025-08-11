Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

ALHC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.25 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,042,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,562.56. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $259,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,302,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,937,234. This represents a 27.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,610,753 shares of company stock worth $268,576,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

