fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUBO

fuboTV Stock Down 0.5%

Insider Activity at fuboTV

fuboTV stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

In related news, Director Ignacio Figueras sold 66,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $281,419.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 402,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,558.34. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Diane Onopchenko sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,634.40. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,400 shares of company stock worth $985,323. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,956 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 4,635.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 501,766 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.