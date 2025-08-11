Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 244 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 67,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $241.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.48. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $189.00 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.