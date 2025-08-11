Cove Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 609 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $640.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

