Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG opened at $5,405.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,569.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5,100.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,394.85 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 target price (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

