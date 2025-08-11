Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,727,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,738,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.71 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

