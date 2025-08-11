Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.38 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.