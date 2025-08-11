Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.3% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $574.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.09. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.