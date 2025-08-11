Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.47 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

