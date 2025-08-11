BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is QVIDTVM Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the period. BRC comprises approximately 6.1% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRCC stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,935,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,419,450. The trade was a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Kadenacy bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,068,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,602.50. This trade represents a 8.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 576,000 shares of company stock worth $720,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BRC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

