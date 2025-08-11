QVIDTVM Management LLC Sells 48,350 Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

QVIDTVM Management LLC reduced its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,350 shares during the period. Solventum comprises 34.5% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Solventum worth $39,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,288,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,559,000 after acquiring an additional 309,077 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,904,000 after acquiring an additional 821,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solventum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

SOLV stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

