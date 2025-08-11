23,873 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $41.45 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

