SouthState Corp Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 448,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

