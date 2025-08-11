SouthState Corp Acquires 4,131 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 493,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $2,796,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $249.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

