SouthState Corp Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $103.48 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.