Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,188 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,832,000 after acquiring an additional 580,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,822,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

