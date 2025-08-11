Cameco (CCJ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cameco (NYSE: CCJ):
- 8/5/2025 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 8/5/2025 – Cameco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.
- 8/2/2025 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/1/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2025 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.
- 6/20/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2025 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..
- 6/12/2025 – Cameco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. They now have a $75.27 price target on the stock.
Cameco Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
