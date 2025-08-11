Cameco (CCJ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cameco (NYSE: CCJ):

8/5/2025 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

8/5/2025 – Cameco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

8/2/2025 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2025 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

6/20/2025 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2025 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

6/12/2025 – Cameco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. They now have a $75.27 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,655,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

