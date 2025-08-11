11,965 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by CCM Investment Group LLC

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,125,000 after acquiring an additional 711,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,964,000 after acquiring an additional 691,678 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 539.8% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 587,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,978,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 469,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 73.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,027,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 434,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 1.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

