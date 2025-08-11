Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $222.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $202.96 and a 1 year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

