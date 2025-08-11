Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,037,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after buying an additional 439,565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

