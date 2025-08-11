Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Shares of SWK opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

