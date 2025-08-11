Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -475.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

