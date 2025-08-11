Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Allegion by 4.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 41.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $163.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.