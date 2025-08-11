Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 815,614 Shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of BCE worth $157,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 825,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BCE by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,405,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,761,000 after acquiring an additional 423,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BCE by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 174,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. BCE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a yield of 565.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 437.93%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

