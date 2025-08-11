Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $752,408.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,586.40. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,215,535 shares of company stock worth $500,468,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

