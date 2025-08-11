Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 43,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

